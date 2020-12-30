At its last regular meeting for 2020, the Aitkin City Council moved to accept Aitkin Police Chief Tim Catlin’s resignation effective Dec. 31, 2020. Catlin has been on paid administrative leave pending investigation since Monday, Dec. 7.
Council members Erin Wagner and Leeann Moriarty opposed.
Wagner stated that she opposed accepting the resignation because it would prevent the investigation of Catlin from moving forward.
The council vote allows Catlin to retire with his full pension and one year of group health insurance through the city, for which he will continue to pay his share of the premium.
The council also passed a motion accepting a separation agreement that included a release and waiver of all claims Catlin might have against the city. Moriarty opposed.
City Administrator Rose Beverly urged the council to accept the proposal, “in the interest of avoiding potential arbitration or litigation costs and further diputes, which would be expensive and time consuming for the city.”
This would include any disputes that might arise from Catlin’s employment with, and resignation from, his position with the city.
The separation agreement specifies that Catlin will be paid $9,757 in unused vacation time, $3,293 in unused compensatory time, $50,844 in accrued and unused sick leave.
Because the city accepted the separation agreement, Aitkin taxpayers will not know the cause of the investigation.
The city can now move forward with hiring a new chief of police.
