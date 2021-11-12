The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking board member applications.
As a board member, you have the opportunity and responsibility to represent the chamber, and have an active role in maintaining the health and integrity of the organization.
In addition to multiple monthly meetings, board members are expected to actively participate in coordinating chamber events and other volunteer opportunities.
If interested, call the chamber at 218-927-2316.
