Not everyone who lives in Aitkin knows the history of The Tank Trail.
Its previous purpose was just that; a trail for tanks. “Years ago, the National Guard did tank training in the hills to the north of where Paulbeck’s (County Market) Grocery is located,” explained Aitkin City Administrator Mike Skrbich. “This trail will start off Red Oak Drive near the Catholic church and extend into other trails including the North Achen Ski Trail.”
In 2023, the trail is set to become a hub for much smaller activities like mountain biking and walking. “Trails and outdoor activities are important for health and wellness. Having a place for people to spend time outside enjoying the outdoors (is important),” Skrbich said.
Although this is the beginning stage of the tank trail project, this is the second stage in the trail plan. “The first phase from Rippleside Elementary to Red Oak Drive was constructed in 2012,” said Aitkin County Engineer John Welle. “The tank trail property is the second phase of construction of the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail in the Aitkin area.”
The bigger plan is to connect Aitkin’s trails with the trails in the Crosby area.
“The newly constructed trail will look very similar to the trail constructed in the first phase with a 10-foot wide bituminous paved surface and is for non-motorized use only,” said Welle.
Cost
Locals do not have to worry about the cost of the project. “For both phases of the trail, the city of Aitkin applied for and received a Federal Transportation Alternatives grant, which covers 80% of the project cost. The remaining 20% of the cost was paid by the city of Aitkin utilizing other matching grants,” Welle said.
Construction
Some beginning phases of construction are underway for the project. “A construction contract was awarded last fall,” said Welle. “They have already performed the tree clearing and will begin work to construct the trail when conditions allow in the early part of the summer, with paving of the trail scheduled for later in the summer. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-September 2023.”
Aitkin City Park
Also going through updates and improvements is Aitkin City Park. Although the playground equipment is becoming outdated, other improvements to the park have been made, like a pickleball court added last year.
“We’re trying to set up the city of Aitkin and the community for the future … to build an all-inclusive park to serve young to old,” explained Hannah Colby, a public health educator and SHIP coordinator for Aitkin County. “A huge role that I provide is making sure our community is being heard.”
Aitkin County Fair-goers and library attendees may have seen some of Colby’s projects to get community input and involvement. Community members voted for their preferred park concept and the amenities they would like offered.
“We want to pick 3-5 things that Aitkin could be known for and good at,” said Colby. “We saw our park being used a lot more during the shut down (pandemic). Parks are good for mental health and physical activity. Parks also provide that social connection.”
“Amanda Lowe really got the ball moving on this project,” said Colby. Lowe’s role started as a city council member and even though her term was over due to moving, she stayed on the committee. “I continue to work on funding projects at the park and educating the community on the vision of the city park,” said Lowe.
“Aitkin City Park is loved by so many community and family members,” explained Lowe. “The park is a central location for all things Aitkin - baseball, little league, searching for crayfish, ice skating, hockey skating, family reunions, picnics, birthday parties and even church services.”
Future projects
The city of Aitkin is currently working on funding for a community center/warming house at the park. Other future projects may include a new bridge, walkable connections to the Tibbitts property and updated playground equipment. “In today’s world we’re trying to be ADA compliant,” Colby said. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) provides guidelines for creating a more accessible park, like larger swings or benches and tables that are wheelchair accessible.
Working alongside Jena Stanton from Confluence, an architectural firm hired to help revamp the park, the park committee completed a concept map that works as a roadmap for future projects.
“You guys have a wonderful community,” said Stanton during a meeting held in January. “The level of input and engagement that I’ve seen from this is really quite impressive.”
“Living a healthy lifestyle is important to many people and the city park gives them the space to enjoy the Minnesota outdoors, no matter what age,” said Lowe.
More information on the park can be found on its website at www.aitkincommunitypark.org/.
