On Dec. 13, the Aitkin Police Department hosted field sobriety test training. While the new officers were preparing to perform their duties, the volunteer drinkers were on a quest to be properly inebriated. 

“We have to have community involvement when we do this kind of stuff,” explained Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.