On Dec. 13, the Aitkin Police Department hosted field sobriety test training. While the new officers were preparing to perform their duties, the volunteer drinkers were on a quest to be properly inebriated.
“We have to have community involvement when we do this kind of stuff,” explained Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan.
Five women arrived at Aitkin’s Fire Hall that Tuesday morning ready to go. Temporary bartender Amy Dotzler calculated how many glasses each participant would be limited to and then started taking the drink requests.
Next two hours
Hard liquors were measured out in ounces to keep track of consumption. There were no beers or seltzers in sight, but each drink poured was estimated to be the equivalent of one beer or a glass of wine.
For two hours, participants drank, talked and ate snacks, with some choosing to be breathalyzed after a few drinks to see where they were at for their body’s alcohol content. The drinking affair ended with a 30-minute break before the sobriety training began.
Volunteers were breathalyzed before testing and their alcohol content was recorded.
The first responders in training came from varied Central Minnesota locations like Aitkin County deputies to Brainerd first responders.
Sobriety testing was in three parts with a vision test, walking in a straight line and a balance test.
Value in training
ForceScience.com explained that this role-play training for the new officers “provides safe and convenient opportunities to expose students to various situations that challenge their decision-making and performance.”
“It provides real-life exposure,” said Amy Dotzler, Aitkin Police Department’s confidential secretary and records technician.
“There is immense value in experiencing firsthand the emotional intensity, confusion and disorganized thinking that is often present during crisis interventions,” noted ForceScience.com.
“The training went very well,” noted Ryan.
Danger in driving
In Minnesota, there is currently a statewide campaign for extra DWI enforcement through the holiday season. “Law enforcement statewide have arrested 1,427 impaired drivers on Minnesota roads,” explained the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. This campaign started on Nov. 23.
The DPS claimed “There have been 24,725 impaired driving arrests so far this year (as of Dec. 12).” This number is higher than last year.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that “every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes - that’s about one person every 45 minutes.”
Blood Alcohol Concentration
“A person’s alcohol level is measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood. This is called Blood Alcohol Concentration, or BAC,” explained NHTSA. Even low levels of BAC can impair drivers.
A .08 is illegal in all 50 states and is the limit in Minnesota. This doesn’t mean that lower levels avoid a DWI altogether. The NHTSA stated that at even a .02 BAC, the effects on safe driving include a “decline in visual functions (rapid tracking of a moving target) (and) decline in ability to perform two tasks at the same time (divided attention).”
Prevention
Some common tips to avoid drinking and driving include using a designated sober driver or taxi to get home or staying the night if possible.
