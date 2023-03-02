Aitkin County has been awarded a grant from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved this grant funding to be used to directly impact Aitkin County by establishing the Aitkin County Child Care Acceleration Grant program.
The purpose of this grant fund is to help support community members who aspire to start their career in child care and become child care providers in Aitkin County in an effort to drive economic growth. The main purpose of this grant is to increase child care slot availability and consideration will be given to new child care providers increasing the slot availability. The funding will help support fees associated with new licensing and training needed to open a child care center or at-home facility, general remodeling costs to meet licensing standards and/or funding support to add additional employees to new and existing child care businesses.
Grant Guidelines:
Acceleration Grant funds will be awarded in two categories:
Licensing and Training Fees. Child care professionals can be awarded a maximum of $500 annually, for up to three years, to be used directly for licensing and training purposes. Proof of expense must be submitted to Aitkin County prior to reimbursement of the funds. Currently established/existing child care professionals must commit to increasing child care slots to the maximum allotted by standard regulations. No match will be necessary for this award.
Remodel costs/supplies to meet licensing standards and regulations. Child care professionals can be awarded a maximum of $5,000 to be used directly for new facility upgrades to meet licensing standards and regulations. Applicants are required to provide a 1:1 match of all funds awarded.
This funding may also be used for supplies needed for child occupancy. Examples are cribs, toys, cots, educational material, etc. The supplies are intended to directly contribute to the capacity of children and increase the child care slot availability. Applicants are required to provide a 1:1 match of all funds awarded.
Child Care Acceleration Grant funds may not be used to reimburse expenses that occurred prior to grant approval by Aitkin County.
The Aitkin County Economic Development Committee will rank applications based on immediate need and actionable project completion. Priority will be given to those applicants who commit to increase child care slot availability.
Eligible Project Examples:
• Annual licensing and training fees
• General remodeling costs to meet licensing standards
• Start-up supplies, cribs, educational material, toys, etc.
Eligible applicants:
• Community members aspiring to become child care providers in Aitkin County
• Existing child care providers in Aitkin County with a commitment to increase child care slot availability.
Application Procedure:
Grant requests should be submitted by email to: mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us, subject line: Child Care Acceleration Grant 2023 or by mail to: Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County Government Center, 307 Second St. NW, Room 316, Aitkin, MN 56431.
Funding recommendations will be considered at the regularly scheduled monthly meetings of the Aitkin County Economic Development Committee in 2023. Application deadline is ongoing until all available funds are awarded.
Committee recommendations will be submitted to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Reporting Requirements
• Applicants who are awarded a Child Care Acceleration Grant are required to submit proof of fund use no more than 18 months after the grant is approved and awarded by the board of commissioners. Reporting information documents and deadlines will be included in the award letter.
• Economic development staff will collaborate with grant award winners to verify qualified grant use.
• Unused funds at the conclusion of the 18 month grant period must be returned to Aitkin County.
• In the event that a child care business accepts funds and the business is not opened or child care slot availability is not increased (existing child care businesses) within 18 months of funding award, all funding must be paid back to Aitkin County.
• Applicants agree to use funds only for the designated purposes as described in the grant application and to notify Aitkin County Child Care Acceleration Grant Program administration and receive consent to any substantial deviation from the grant application.
• Applicants agree to complete an onsite evaluation no later than 60 days following the event/project completion. This evaluation will be completed by the Economic Development coordinator of Aitkin County.
• Businesses eligible for the Aitkin County Child Care Acceleration Grant must have a physical location in Aitkin County.
• All applicants must be current on their property taxes through 2022 or any other obligations to Aitkin County.
• All applicants agree that by signing and submitting the Aitkin County Child Care Acceleration Grant application, they will be subject to a random audit by Aitkin County for accuracy in expenses, demonstration of business loss or any other statements or information requested. If it is determined that false or misleading information is provided on the Aitkin County Child Care Acceleration Grant application, the applicant will be required to repay Aitkin County the entire grant amount.
