Aitkin County has been awarded a grant from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).  The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved this grant funding to be used to directly impact Aitkin County by establishing the Aitkin County Child Care Acceleration Grant program.

The purpose of this grant fund is to help support community members who aspire to start their career in child care and become child care providers in Aitkin County in an effort to drive economic growth. The main purpose of this grant is to increase child care slot availability and consideration will be given to new child care providers increasing the slot availability. The funding will help support fees associated with new licensing and training needed to open a child care center or at-home facility, general remodeling costs to meet licensing standards and/or funding support to add additional employees to new and existing child care businesses. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.