The Grange is a family community organization with roots in agriculture. Founded in 1867, the Grange was formed as a national organization with a local focus. Its members learn and grow through their work in the Grange.
The Grange has full membership beginning at age 14. Women have been equal members since the inception of the Grange. There are Junior Grange programs for children 5-14 that have helped the youngest members of the family learn about community values and citizenship for more than 150 years. The youth program develops the leadership skills of young adults and young married couples.
The basic lessons of the community Grange is faith, hope, charity and fidelity. The organization is non-partisan, doing service projects, having social interactions and networking to help its members and the community.
Clear Lake Grange began in October 1936 – involved for 85 years. This chapter meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Aitkin Public Library.
Current projects of the Clear Lake Grange are cards for nursing homes, raising funds through seasonal potholder sales (Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council, HOPE and Operation Christmas), giving donations to Aitkin Area Food Shelf, working at the county fair, collecting and distributing Coats for Kids, supporting the Aitkin Library, Aitkin County Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity, Aitkin Women of Today and TRIAD.
The newest project is collecting plastic bags for a community bench, a project it has been doing for three years through the Avon Lions, Avon Boy Scouts, Avon Women of Today and the Aitkn Lions. After collecting 500 pounds of plastic, a bench will be donated through the Trex Recycling Challenge. The group has six months to collect that amount of plastic. Bins are available at various locations in Aitkin.
For more information, contact Grange member, Roxy Appel Wigton at 218-341-4390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.