The Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association’s 23rd annual Beef Show was held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds July 9 to conclude the Aitkin County Fair livestock shows with 43 youth exhibiting from around the state.
Results:
Commercial Beef Heifer – Grand Champion, Alayna Hustad, Milaca; Reserve, Justine Anderson, Wright.
Registered Beef Heifer (other breeds) – Grand, Britney Loerzel, Richville; Reserve, Aubree Byker, Milaca.
Registered Beef Heifer (Angus) – Grand, Ashley Betker, Royalton; Reserve, Avery Koivisto, Cromwell.
Overall Market Beef – Grand, Kaitlyn Byker, Milaca; Reserve, Kaislyn Bunkowski, Wadena.
Overall Dairy Steer – Grand, Jerome Joerger, Palisade.
Commercial Cow/Calf – Grand, Addison Hillman, Brainerd; Reserve, Katie Mousel, Jacobson.
Registered Cow/Calf – Alaina Chute, Aitkin; Reserve, Raija Gustin, Aitkin.
Registered Angus Cow/Calf – Grand, Addison Hillman, Brainerd; Reserve, Jace Novotny, Aitkin.
Prospect Market Calf – Grand, Kaislyn Bunkowski, Wadena; Reserve, Garrett Trotter, Aitkin.
Junior Showmanship (ages 5-11) – Grand, Aubree Byker, Milaca; Reserve, Shadley Bunkowski, Wadena.
Intermediate Showmanship (ages 12-16) – Grand, Ashley Betker, Royalton; Reserve, Justine Anderson, Wright.
Senior Showmanship (ages17-21) – Britney Loerzel, Richville; Reserve, Alaina Chute, Aitkin.
Best of Show went to Britney Loerzel, Richville, with her Registered Simmental Heifer.
