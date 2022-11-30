A community informational session was held on Nov. 15 at the former DAC building in McGregor to present information about the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center.
Over 50 community members were in attendance. Support for the facility and concerns were expressed during the question and answer segment.
Owner, Robert Swedeen, introduced himself and his wife Elizabeth. Swedeen explained he and his wife have been living in the McGregor area for the past five years and decided to retire here. Both are active in AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and attend local meetings regularly.
“We’ve seen what the drug and alcohol court has done for people here in Aitkin County,” said Swedeen. “My wife and I, unfortunately, about four and one-half years ago, lost our 28-year-old son to addiction. We decided we could either crawl in a hole or we could actually do something about it. When this building became available, the DAC talked to my wife and I, and they wanted something special in this community. So they sold the building to us and my wife and I decided we should do a drug and alcohol facility in honor of our son.”
Swedeen explained the facility will be a family-inclusive facility noting drug and alcohol addiction affects everyone in the family. “In Aitkin County, we’re working with the drug and alcohol court,” said Swedeen. ”We will have other people coming here, but only if we absolutely need to. I want to make it perfectly clear that we’ve registered with the state on the kind of people who can be here. We’re not going to have any sex offenders; there’s not going to be any predators.”
“I know you guys have read in the paper there’s been some talk about police,” he continued. “I’ve publicly talked about helping the city with a police department before my wife and I ever even decided to have a treatment facility. We believe in our heart of hearts, there’s no need to have talk about a police department, because if you do your research and look at the PowerPoints you’re going to see here and you go home and you do your
homework with the links we give you, you’re going to find out that 30%, on average, when you open a drug and rehab facility in the state of Minnesota, your crime rate will drop. People aren’t going to come here (the facility) and leave. When they come here and they leave, they will either have graduated the program, or if they decide they want to leave on their own, there will be somewhere they are going to go. They’re not just going to walk out the door. It’s not that kind of a facility. The building is perfect for what we want to do and we’re really excited about being able to do it.”
Hearing from the administrator
Rob Nelson, proposed administrator, addressed the audience next. Nelson touched on his family’s history of alcohol use along with his recent celebration of 19 years of sobriety. Nelson has 18 years of experience working in the chemical dependency field. For the past 10 years, he has worked at the Mash-Ka-Wisen Treatment Center in Sawyer. “For 10 years, we have never had to call the police for a violent act in that treatment center,” stated Nelson. “Three to five times a year, probation was calling police to say, ‘Hey, this guy isn’t ready,’ because jail needed to happen.”
“If I had an issue with safety, one of the most precious things in my life is my grandkids,” Nelson said. ”My oldest granddaughter is going to be working here as a certified nursing assistant and she’ll be doing overnights. I read the article about the police and said, ‘Oh, no, no.’ It isn’t even an issue. Why are we even talking about it? Call any treatment center around the state and ask them what’s going on in your community with the treatment center. Danger? The only time I was dangerous was driving drunk down the highway.”
Clinical director
Jennifer McIntosh, proposed clinical director, was introduced. McIntosh has 14 years of experience as a clinical director at Mash-Ka-Wisen as well as experience with the Thunderbird-Wren halfway house in Morgan Park, for which she wrote the policies. McIntosh added she had been doing licensed alcohol and drug counseling (LADC) for 18 years.
McIntosh began the PowerPoint presentation by explaining there are currently only two outpatient providers in Aitkin County and no residential treatment facilities within the county. “Because you have no providers, that means any neighbor, sister, brother, dad or mom – anybody who has a problem in Aitkin County has to leave your county to be able to get services,” explained McIntosh. “That makes it extremely hard for us as providers to be able to have those family meetings. Transportation becomes an issue.” McIntosh said that by providing local services, it improves the success of recovery and diminishes relapse rates.
McIntosh displayed slides depicting treatment admission comparisons in the county, which remained relatively stable from 2007 to 2018. A comparison in the same time frame of those admitting to IV drug use depicted a dramatic increase from a range of .04–.36 to 2.56–4.71 per 1,000. “What that map tells me is that Aitkin County people aren’t getting their needs met,” said McIntosh. “We need to be serving our communities in this day and age.”
Data on the Duluth Police Department’s Mental Health Unit, a model implemented to address mental illness through the use of two dedicated officers with licensed clinical social workers showed a resulting 30% drop in calls for service. The program focuses on treatment, education, prevention and enforcement. Information was provided on Duluth’s Substance Use Response Team program, a police-assisted addiction and recovery initiative, created in 2018. Three peer recovery specialists work toward the goal of getting individuals struggling with substance use out of the criminal justice system and into recovery support services. McIntosh said the information underscored that “investing in education and partnering with treatment providers saves lives.”
“I did write the policies (for Lifelong Recovery) and they have been submitted to the state for a treatment center,” noted McIntosh, who then provided an overview of Lifelong Recovery Center’s admission criteria. The McGregor facility would be a 25-bed, male-only, intensive treatment program. Termination of treatment was explained to include a referral to another level of service, probation or a return to their community with support. “Never is a client ‘streeted,’” explained McIntosh, referring to the process of allowing a client to leave the facility without support or follow-up. “Streeting someone in incredibly unethical and would be inappropriate. We give people as many resources as we can. We are going to be doing our best to make the person the most successful in their recovery so when they leave here, they have the tools they need.” Suggested facilities to contact for input included Lake Place Treatment Center, Bovey; True Directions, Mora and Pine Manor Inc., Hubbard County.
Medical director
Janet Larson, a Riverwood Healthcare employee, was introduced as the facility’s proposed medical director. Larson expressed enthusiasm for the facility. “There’s not a week that goes by when we don’t need a bed and we do not have anywhere to send people,” commented Larson. “Too many have died from this community due to drugs and alcohol. If this (facility) isn’t here, nothing’s going to change. It’s going to be much more dangerous if we do nothing, so now’s our chance to do something. Mental health and chemical dependency go hand in hand. I think this is really the first step to a healthy community.”
Community input and questions
“Are there any police in here – anyone representing the sheriff’s department?” asked community member Darrell Bruggman. Swedeen replied Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida was invited to attend but had a conflict. Swedeen indicated he also had hoped the county judge would be in attendance. “Isn’t there an undersheriff or deputy available?” asked Bruggman, “I’m surprised someone from the police is not here.”
“I did a little research on calling, not the facilities, but the sheriff or police departments,” stated Bruggman. “There are a lot of issues in some of the centers that you say there are no issues with, like weekly walk-offs and if you’re court-ordered, what happens if you walk off? You’re disturbing a court order so there’s a warrant filed for your arrest. Who’s going to have to go after them? The sheriff’s department.”
“That’s not costing the city anything,” replied Swedeen. “Yes, I’m a taxpayer,” replied Bruggman. “I don’t live in the city, but that guy wasn’t here before you brought him here.”
“He was costing the taxpayers’ money in jail,” replied Nelson. “So, that’s supposed to be a good trade off?” asked Bruggman. “There are issues. I wish you wouldn’t say there aren’t issues. Call some of these sheriff departments and ask them if there are issues. One officer told me, ‘If I had to vote in your community, if I was up to me, I would vote against it,’” said Bruggman.
“I’m telling you I 100% disagree with you and I will match notes with you separately,” continued Swedeen. “We’re not trying to hide anything. We’ve done our homework as well. If you call the police department or if you call the treatment facility, you’ll find out I disagree with this gentleman. Bruggman asked who to call, the facility or police department. Swedeen replied, “Call both. I’m encouraging you to do your homework.”
“I don’t disagree with anything you’re saying about a treatment problem. Not a thing. What I’ve got a problem with is the location. I find it fascinating that you can talk people into coming back? Do they tell you they are going to go? How do you know that?” asked Bruggman. “Why here? You need probation, social workers and police. Everything we don’t have, you need here. You can say you don’t need it, but I’m hearing you do need it. I think this is a noble cause. I’ve been a county commissioner for 16 years, but I question if this is the place for it.”
A question was asked about where clients would be detoxed and it was noted the likely locations would be Grand Rapids, St. Cloud or Duluth prior to admission.
An Aitkin Public Health employee shared her perspective from working with high-risk families, people in recovery and on probation. “I hear what you’re saying. I feel like sometimes we hear all about the failures of treatment. I get to see the success and that’s a real privilege. If you look at the Aitkin jail roster, I would bet money 30-50% of the people have some type of drug offense. Let’s not forget about the successes. I do get to see them and I do know they exist.”
Two other audience members who lived within a short distance of the facility shared their safety concerns. “How many of you live near this facility?” one asked. “I think your cause is noble and well-intentioned, but if you get one bad apple who walks out that door, how are you going to catch him?”
“There’s been some talk about, ‘We don’t want it next to us,’ but it has to be next to somebody,” said Swedeen. “We have the opportunity to help a lot of people. You might have that one bad apple who knocks on your door, but what about the 100 or 200 who got help?”
In response to audience questions, staff explained between 20-25 employees, including technicians, RNs, kitchen and housekeeping staff, would be on duty 24/7 covering three shifts; two staff members will be on duty to cover the overnight shift. The facility is independently owned and operated. It was also noted pastoral services would be welcome.
Tori Fredrickson asked if Aitkin residents would be given priority to treatment access and while the initial answer from Nelson was “Absolutely yes,” two audience members, including newly-elected county commissioner Bret Sample, contradicted this response, explaining at a recent Aitkin County Board meeting uncertainty on preferential treatment had been stated. It was explained clients would be a combination of court-ordered and volunteer admissions from Aitkin County and through referrals from other counties. “We will be saving three beds for Aitkin County residents from sobriety court,” responded Nelson.
“Who’s going to pay for this treatment?” asked Bruggman, to which the reply was “Insurance.” “But what if they don’t have insurance?” asked Bruggman. “Then it becomes the taxpayers’ burden.” McIntosh explained there are CCDTF (Consolidated Chemical Dependency Treatment Funds) in place at a level determined by the state government. Fredrickson inquired about insurance coverage, stating that as an EMT, she has seen some denied detox or hospital services because of lack of insurance. It was explained a chemical assessment is the first step in getting medical insurance coverage. “The state is working to make it easier through direct access,” explained Nelson. An audience member said county assistance is also available.
When asked where the money for the facility was coming from, Swedeen said he and his wife made the initial investment of $700,000. Swedeen also noted grant funding is available.
“Is this a done deal?” asked Chris McCarty, audience member. Swedeen said he had requested a conditional use permit from the McGregor City Council at its Aug. 4 meeting, which has not been granted to date. “We were told to go forward and follow state and county guidelines,” said Swedeen. “The county commissioners submitted a letter (of support) to the state for drug and alcohol dependency.”
“So, it is not a done deal?” another audience member asked. “No,” responded Swedeen.
Another audience member stated other community members he’d talked to were concerned about safety. “We have had incidents in this city and I think that’s a concern for a lot of the folks here. What are the success rates?” Nelson explained the nationwide recidivism rate (rates of repeat offending) reported by the National Sobriety Court was about 60% and Aitkin County’s rates were in the range of 22-24%. “What’s proven is long-term (treatment) is where it’s at,” said Nelson, who added the Swedeens are also looking at sober house options for clients.
“From the city council viewpoint, it comes down to making sure you’re addressing the safety of the communities and ensuring it’s not going to be an issue and we’re not going to have people who have no safety net and get streeted and are bringing in more issues,” noted McGregor Mayor Dake Olson. Olson reported he spoke with contacts in Granite Falls, Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waverly and Brainerd. Responses varied from upticks in law enforcement calls for some facilities while others had few issues. One area reported car theft attributed to the facility. Olson said he was told if a person does leave, the first contact is made with the probation officer. A subsequent arrest is not always immediate, in fact leaving that person “on the streets.”
“My question is who takes care of the problems now?” asked Shelly Brantner. “There are problems. I live in town myself and I’m on the city council and we do support it, but we also have concerns. I feel like this could only get better.”
An audience member asked if the facility was specifically asking McGregor to hire more police officers. “No,” said Nelson. “It’s the opposite.”
“That’s not what Mr. Swedeen told me,” said Pat Pickles. “When you (Swedeen) talked to me on the phone, you told me you were going to go to the outlying townships and have them donate money to put a police force in McGregor and I told you good luck with that because that isn’t going to happen.”
“That’s true what I told you,” responded Swedeen, “but what I said was I already asked about that before the treatment center and I think it needs to happen. We need to have a police force, let’s figure out how to pay for it. You’ve already had one twice.” Swedeen suggested using the community center to generate additional revenue.
Another audience member shared his nine-year journey as a clean and sober recovering addict, which was received by audience applause. He explained the heavier the drug use, the more apt people are to become dealers. “I live in Aitkin County. I was having people, mafia and murderers, up to my home. They (users and dealers) are bringing way worse people into the community than someone trying to help.”
A citizen in attendance, who indicated she was also an LADC, indicated she “thought this was a wonderful idea.” She elaborated by sharing her experience growing up as a teenage girl in a home where her parents housed 37-40 chemical dependency clients without supportive staff.
“I grew up in a carefree atmosphere of being safe in this community,” stated another citizen, “but I’ve been told by several different law enforcement officers it is scary here now at night. If we have something here like this and possibly the sheriff’s department will be cruising around a little more, I’m all for it. Something has to be done. Part of the reason we are here on this earth is to help others. I live in McGregor and yes, I’m scared, but I’d be more scared if we didn’t have something here.”
“We believe in people and we have a Christian responsibility. Where is God in all of this?” asked Gayleen Touhey.
“If it did happen, what would make people feel safe?” asked Mayor Olson. “We haven’t come down to the brass tacks yet.”
“No one from here (the facility) will be streeted, so if someone leaves that door, someone who works here will be by their side,” responded Nelson.
