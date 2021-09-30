Conflict between the Native Americans and Enbridge continued last week, as the former reported another “frac-out” that Enbridge said was “misleading.
According to a press release from Honor the Earth, Anishinaabe artist and photographer Ron Turnery of the Indigenous Environmental Network reported a new “frac-out” in the Mississippi River headwaters near the Camp Firelight Encampment site.
The press release went on to say that these kinds of events have taken place since Enbridge began drilling this summer for its Line 3 Replacement Project, and that the release of drilling fluid or drilling mud can contain chemical additives harmful to plant and aquatic life.
Turney said he made the discovery Sept. 17 and posted images of the “frac-out” on his Facebook page, “ronturneyjr.”
Juli Kellner, Enbridge communication specialist, replied by saying the claim was “misleading.”
“Line 3 Horizontal Directional Drill work was completed in early August,” Kellner said. “The image offered as evidence of a “frac-out” is misleading and actually shows water on the right of way after a recent rain event confined to the approved workspace with dual perimeter erosion controls in place.
“The project is nearly complete in Minnesota and is expected to be in service in Q4 of this year,” Kellner added. “The project is providing significant economic benefits for Minnesota counties, small businesses, Native American communities and union members – including creating thousands of family-sustaining construction jobs and millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues. Enbridge has already spent well over $287 million project dollars specifically with tribal nations, citizens, communities and contractors.”
