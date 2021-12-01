The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, continues to lower water elevations within its six Mississippi River Headwaters reservoirs in anticipation of winter conditions.
Gull Lake, near Brainerd, is at 1,193.76 feet. The outflow is at 195 cubic feet per second, or cfs. The lake level is about 3 inches below the summer target range.
Cross Lake, near Crosslake, is at 1,228.64 feet and outflow is at 570 cfs.
Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor, is at 1,215.85 feet and outflow is at 135 cfs. The lake level is about 6 inches below the summer target range. Normal lake drawdown is 2 feet, typically completed by the end of February.
Pokegama Lake, near Grand Rapids, is at 1,272.70 feet and outflow is at 705 cfs. Drawdown target elevation is 1,270.42 feet before spring melt.
Lake Winnibigoshish, near Deer River, is at 1,297.15 feet and outflow is at the minimum of 100 cfs. The lake level is about 1 foot below the summer target range.
Leech Lake, located near Federal Dam, is at 1,293.9 feet and outflow is at the minimum of 125 cfs. The lake level is about 10 inches below summer target range.
Each site will obtain local snow data. Final drawdown level will be evaluated from data collected during the snow surveys.
