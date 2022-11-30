According to a press release from Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert, “On Nov. 10 Aitkin County received notification that AFSCME Local #1283, representing Health and Human Services (HHS) staff, communicated their notice of intent to strike. This notice triggered a mandatory 10-day cooling off period during which a mediation session with the Bureau of Mediation Services was held.”

The press release stated that the two parties reached a tentative agreement and on Nov. 22, the Aitkin County Board voted to ratify the contract. “We are thankful that an agreement was reached, avoiding a strike,” said Seibert. “This has been a difficult time for all of us and we look forward to moving forward together as a team as we serve Aitkin County citizens.”

