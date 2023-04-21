County assessor speaks on valuations

Aitkin County Assessor Mike Dangers gave a presentation on property value changes and other statistics during an Aitkin County Board meeting held on April 11.
“Valuation notices went out in the mail,” said Dangers. “We continue to make value increases for this assessment year on top of last year’s increase.”
The 2023 numbers are based on the Aitkin real estate market of 2022. “Our values are starting to get a lot closer to where things are selling for,” Dangers said.
TAXES
“We commonly get questions about ‘how will this affect my taxes next year?’ And many people believe that equates to a large tax increase, but in a lot of cases, for this year’s taxes payable, those tax increases weren’t as high as what the value increases were,” explained Dangers. “Now, it does depend on individual situations, certainly.”
Minnesota property taxes are not a simple formula. “The full calculation can be complex,” said the Minnesota Department of Revenue. “In its simplest form, the yearly tax due for each property mainly depends on local budget and tax calculations; value and use (classification) of the property; tax credits or programs that may reduce the tax due; and additional school or state property taxes that apply to certain properties.”
“In some parts of the county, especially close to where the Line Three Pipeline was, you could have a 40% value increase but your taxes went down,” said Dangers.
OTHER INFO
Looking at a 10-year span, valuations were steady for a while and have risen quite a bit in more recent years.
The number of residential homesteads has increased over the years.
Disabled veterans may be eligible for market value exclusions for their homes. “That’s something that’s also been going up,” said Dangers. “There’s $31.6 million of exempted value within our county … So we have quite a few who have applied for this and pay a smaller amount of taxes on their property.” For more information, the Department of Revenue has an article about this statewide program: www.revenue.state.mn.us/market-value-exclusion-veterans-disability.
