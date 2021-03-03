The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved the disbursement of more than $300,000 in state-awarded COVID-19 pandemic relief Feb. 23.
The money, from a $216 million COVID-19 relief package passed by Minnesota lawmakers late in 2020, was used to fund what Aitkin County called its “COVID Business Relief Grant.”
The county received more than $800,000 in grant requests from area businesses, with the stated limit of $10,000 per request. Grants were awarded in three amounts: $9,000, $5,000 and $4,300.
A total of 43 businesses received money – most of them bars, restaurants or lodging facilities, as priorities established by the county board said to start there. Another 50 businesses had their requests denied in this latest round of aid.
With the approval of the awards Feb. 23, checks were expected to go out later last week.
County Board Chairman Mark Wedel called the process “fair and equitable.”
“Everyone thought it was a very fair process,” he added.
While the county had worked through a grant process previously – using federal CARES Act dollars versus state aid – the county lacked Ross Wagner this time around. Wagner, who was the economic development coordinator for the county, retired at the end of 2020.
That left staff at the Aitkin County administrative offices to handle the requests.
“It was certainly more work for existing staff but the process went smoothly,” said Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert last week. “(Aitkin County Administrative Assistant) Angie (Sahr) and I were able to respond quickly to questions working together. We knew the increased workload would be temporary.”
Further aid may be coming down the line, as the federal government is discussing what an appropriate relief package would be.
Seibert said that the county hasn’t discussed yet what further aid might look like or if the 50 businesses that didn’t get aid would receive priority.
“We did not discuss that at this time,” Seibert said. “If more money is received, we will go back to the board to see how they would like to distribute funds based on the guidance received from the funding agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.