Grants and network opportunities are available for development throughout Aitkin County.
The 2022 Business Development & Recreation Grant is open now. This grant is intended to support businesses and events focused on growing tourism in Aitkin County. Deadline for applications: May 31, 2022.
The 2022 Aitkin County Child Care Facilities Grant is now open. This grant is intended to support at-home day care providers and child care facilities. Deadline for applications: April 26, 2022.
The 2022 Tour of Opportunities will be held May 6, 12-7 p.m., Butler building, Aitkin. This event is coordinated by the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce. Business start-ups and entrepreneurs can talk to various support organizations, take a virtual tour of buildings and properties that are available in the Aitkin area, learn tips and tricks to opening a business and witness some of the progress the community has made.
Aitkin County, together with Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative, has begun work on a broadband project that will provide broadband access to the townships of Idun, Pliny, Rice River, Seavey, White Pine, Williams and the city of McGrath. This is a $4.8 million dollar project.
Aitkin County is a partner with Innovate 218, Entrepreneurial growth starts here. Innovate 218 is a regional Launch Minnesota group designed to support innovators and entrepreneurs located in greater Minnesota.
The USDA Rural Development Repair Loan and Grant Program is available now.
