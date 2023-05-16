Appraisers from the County Assessor’s Office will be reassessing the following areas for the 2024 assessment:  Aitkin City, Clark Township, Cornish Township, Kimberly Township, Logan Township, McGregor City, Millward  Township, Morrison Township, Rice River Township, Seavey Township, Spalding Township, Verdon Township,  Wagner Township, Wealthwood Township and White Pine Township.  

Properties are reassessed once every five years in Minnesota. This is a time when county property records are  updated to ensure that values and classifications are correct for property taxes. If an appraiser contacts you,  please respond to them and answer their questions. They will leave a business card in your door if you are not  home when they visit your property.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.