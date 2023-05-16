Appraisers from the County Assessor’s Office will be reassessing the following areas for the 2024 assessment: Aitkin City, Clark Township, Cornish Township, Kimberly Township, Logan Township, McGregor City, Millward Township, Morrison Township, Rice River Township, Seavey Township, Spalding Township, Verdon Township, Wagner Township, Wealthwood Township and White Pine Township.
Properties are reassessed once every five years in Minnesota. This is a time when county property records are updated to ensure that values and classifications are correct for property taxes. If an appraiser contacts you, please respond to them and answer their questions. They will leave a business card in your door if you are not home when they visit your property.
If you had a building collapse last winter due to snow load, please contact this office so your record may be updated. The appraisers may not be aware of your situation without your help. The same is true for other building damage including fire, flood and wind damage. Contacting this office due to these reasons can help to correct the records and possibly lower your tax burden.
For those who received reassessment notices with their tax statements this year, please disregard that notice. An error was made in the printing process that sent these notices to the wrong properties this year. Aitkin County apologizes for any confusion.
