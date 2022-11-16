In a press release dated Nov. 10, Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert said Aitkin County had received a notice of intent to strike.
“Aitkin County received notification that AFSCME Local #1283, representing Health and Human Services (HHS) staff, have communicated their notice of intent to strike. This notice triggers a mandatory 10-day cooling off period during which we anticipate additional mediation sessions with the Bureau of Mediation Services.
“Our intent has been and will continue to be to negotiate in good faith with AFSCME and all our bargaining units, some of which have already agreed to the contract terms for 2022-2024. We recognize the dedicated service our HHS staff provides to the community and will maintain our resolve to advocate for a contract that recognizes the commitment of our staff while balancing the needs of Aitkin County taxpayers.
“In the interim, Aitkin County has been actively engaged in contingency planning to maintain critical services for our Aitkin County citizens. Non-union staff and supervisors will work closely with the Department of Human Services to ensure financial support programs, social service responses and essential public health functions continue to be delivered. Should a strike occur, more information will be posted on the Aitkin County website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us.
“The notice of intent to strike means that we will continue to meet with the Bureau of Mediation Services and AFSCME Local #1283 in an effort to reach agreement during the cooling off period.
“We remain hopeful that a strike can be averted and a contract agreement can be reached that is both fair to our employees and fair to our citizens,” concluded Seibert.
