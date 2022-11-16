In a press release dated Nov. 10, Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert said Aitkin County had received a notice of intent to strike.

“Aitkin County received notification that AFSCME Local #1283, representing Health and Human Services (HHS) staff, have communicated their notice of intent to strike. This notice triggers a mandatory 10-day cooling off period during which we anticipate additional mediation sessions with the Bureau of Mediation Services.

