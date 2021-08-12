A one-vehicle crash early in the evening Aug. 11 claimed the life of a Brooklyn Park Man.
According to a release from the Minnesota State Patrol, 56-year-old Brian Scott Glasbrenner was driving northbound on Deer Street north of 333rd Street when the Chevy Silverado he was driving drifted off the road to the left, striking several trees.
While 2018 Silverado had its airbag deployed, the crash was fatal. Outside agencies involved included the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office as well as local fire and police departments.
Glasbrenner was wearing his seat belt when he crashed.
