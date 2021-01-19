Crash on Hwy. 210

Area emergency services responded to a report of a head-on collision on Hwy. 210 Jan. 14. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, the Ford F150 was traveling west on 210 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on slushy, snow-covered road. The Ford then fishtailed into the oncoming lane, hitting a Ford Fiesta coming east. Both drivers were transported to Riverwood Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.