Crash takes lives of Jacobson couple

A crash on Hwy. 65 in White Pine Township in Aitkin County on Aug. 4 took the lives of a pair of Jacobson residents: Sandra Lee Erickson-Brown, 75, and Wayne Emmanuel Brown, 84.
The pair died when the 2011 Toyota Rav4 in which they were traveling in collided with another vehicle. Cabdibari Sheeq Mohomed, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was driving in the southbound lane on Hwy. 65 in a Toyota Camry. His car went into the northbound lane to pass a Sienna, driven by 71-year-old David Paul Jedinak of Fridley.
While passing in the northbound lane, the Camry collided head on with the northbound Rav4. Jedinak was not injured. Both Brown and Erickson-Brown were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
Sheeq Mohomed was listed as suffering life-threatening injuries and was taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s of Duluth.
