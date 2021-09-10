Criminal Conduct Leads to Arrests
- Northern Lights Task Force
-
- Updated
- 0
(Sept. 10, 2021) On Tuesday, Sept. 7 at approximately 6:05 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call that there appeared to be protesters on 470th Street blocking the road. The initial call reported that they were setting up a tee pee and barrels in the roadway and vehicles could not pass through. An early estimate of protesters present along the road was between 75-100 people.
Once law enforcement arrived on scene, it was discovered that several items had been placed in the roadway spread out for approximately one mile. The items included a tripod, three 55-gallon barrels filled with concrete, an overturned car, a boat and a group of six people in chairs connected with sleeping dragon devices.
Additional resources were requested through mutual aid including additional officers and extrication teams.
After dispersal orders were given at each location along 470th Street, a total of 23 people were arrested after refusing to leave the area. Six people were attached to the 55-gallon barrels, four people attached to the tripod, seven attached or near the boat and six that were in chairs connected with sleeping dragons. Five individuals that had been at or attached to the overturned car left the scene on their own before extrication teams arrived.
The process to remove the individuals from the objects and sleeping dragons took approximately seven hours to complete. A large mess of debris was left to clean up after the extrications and oil had run onto the ground at the overturned car.
The 23 people arrested were from the following states: Massachusetts, Oregon, Maine, Illinois, South Dakota, Washington D.C., New York and Texas.
All the people arrested and booked into local county jails are being held on probable cause holds for public nuisance and obstructing legal process.
Trending Now
Online Poll
Do you happen to remember exactly where you were the moment you heard news about Sept. 11 attacks?
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.