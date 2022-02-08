Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase LLC, Brainerd, announced that Ron Sanders, the founder of the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) Championship, is foregoing an active role in the 2022 event, after achieving the goal of establishing a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in Brainerd and Central Minnesota.
Sanders, the creator of the CRMC Championship, must remove himself from active leadership of the tournament, due to medical issues.
The event is on the calendar as the CRMC Championship, Aug. 22-29.
“Our goal was to drive economic development and charitable giving while making a statement about the golf and recreational assets available in the Brainerd Lakes Area,” stated Sanders.
“I have every confidence that the 2022 tournament committee will excel and expand the event beyond my wildest dreams. I look forward to helping where I can, as a volunteer and ask that you likewise enjoy the volunteer experience and sign up on the CRMC Championship website at www.crmcchampionship.com.
Cragun’s Legacy Courses is primed to host the CRMC Championship – the inaugural PGA Tour Canada coming to the U.S. in 2022. This event will be the first PGA Tour Canada tournament to be played on U.S. soil and the second PGA-sanctioned event in the state of Minnesota.
For more Information, please contact Jack Wawro, the CRMC Championship Tournament director at 218-825-2737 or cell at 218-251-5128.
