Anishinaabe jingle dress dancers from around Minnesota gathered on Jan. 9 on Great River Road near where Enbridge Energy proposes drilling underneath the Mississippi River. Between 230 and 300 people gathered at the site. The story of the Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) jingle dress is that the dress was first seen in a dream. A medicine man’s granddaughter grew sick, and as he slept his spirit guides came to him and told him to make a jingle dress for her. They said, if she danced in it, the dress would heal her. It’s likely that the sickness she was experiencing was a part of the 1918 flu pandemic, which hit indigenous communities close to the Great Lakes hard. This was closely followed by a federal ban on ritual dancing in the 1920s on reservations. Since then, the dance has been not only a dance of healing but also one of pride. The jingles (ziibaaska’iganan) are traditionally made from rolled snuff can lids and hung from the dress with ribbon close to one another, so they make a melodic sound as the girls and women dance. As the jingles hit one another, it sounds like water, or rain falling. (www.powwows.com)
