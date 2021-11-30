Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard, reported that a 53-year-old inmate, Christopher Jerome Endicott, died in the Crow Wing County Jail on Nov. 20. Life-saving measures were not successful after Endicott was found unresponsive.
Endicott was being held in jail on a department of corrections warrant.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was requested to investigate the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.