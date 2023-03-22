Road conditions were listed as snow and ice on March 16 at 9:52 p.m. in the Minnesota State Patrol incident report regarding a crash that took place in Crow Wing County.

Chantelle Elizabeth Merrell, 18, Deerwood, was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue. The vehicle was southbound on Hwy. 371 north of Victory Road when it went off the road striking a mailbox.

