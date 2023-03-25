Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation has kicked off its Smiles@School program, which will provide more than 40,000 oral health backpacks and tools to first-graders across the state this month.
Each backpack contains a toothbrush, fluoridated toothpaste, an oral health educational booklet and more. The foundation is also providing an educational video to teachers on the importance of oral health featuring Dr. Eileen Crespo, a practicing pediatrician and vice president of medical services at Delta Dental of Minnesota and Dr. Nina Prabhu, a licensed dentist.
“Establishing a strong oral health routine and healthy habits early is critical to preventive dental care for children and can set the stage for a lifetime of good oral and overall health,” said Crespo. “With the right information and tools, parents and caregivers can start their kids off on the right track for a healthy life and a healthy smile.”
Preventive care
Optimal oral health starting in childhood and continuing in adulthood has been associated with decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and other negative health outcomes. Dental-related illnesses cost students more than 51 million lost school hours each year in America, significantly affecting academic performance, overall educational outcomes and even success in landing a job in adulthood. Tooth decay and oral disease can also cause serious pain, affecting a child’s self-esteem and their ability to eat, speak and sleep.
Smiles@School
“Assembling the Smiles@School backpacks is an annual highlight for our team at MDI,” said Eric Black, president and CEO, MDI. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Delta Dental and love knowing that these backpacks will help thousands of children across Minnesota learn how important it is to take care of your teeth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.