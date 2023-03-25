Smiles@School
Delta Dental

Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation has kicked off its Smiles@School program, which will provide more than 40,000 oral health backpacks and tools to first-graders across the state this month.

Each backpack contains a toothbrush, fluoridated toothpaste, an oral health educational booklet and more. The foundation is also providing an educational video to teachers on the importance of oral health featuring Dr. Eileen Crespo, a practicing pediatrician and vice president of medical services at Delta Dental of Minnesota and Dr. Nina Prabhu, a licensed dentist.

