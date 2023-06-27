Motorists should be aware that Hwy. 6/210 is closed and a detour is in effect at Crow Wing County Road 31, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to allow Crow Wing County to improve access and install a new roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 6/210, County Road 31 and County Road 135.

  

