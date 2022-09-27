With some waterfowl hunting seasons already happening, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising hunters to take precautions for avian influenza when handling harvested birds. 

“Waterfowl hunters can take steps to minimize the risk of spreading the virus,” said Michelle Carstensen, DNR wildlife health program supervisor. “We’re already getting reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild and domestic birds before fall, so the virus is currently present in Minnesota.”

