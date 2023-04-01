Invasive Carp DNR
A commercial fishing business contracted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) captured 30 invasive carp last week in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River, near Winona. While invasive carp have been previously captured in Pool 6 and upstream as far as the Twin Cities metro, this is the largest number captured at one time this far upstream.

The DNR is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other partners to respond to this capture, which consisted primarily of silver carp. Along with removing the captured carp from the river, additional commercial fishing is being conducted this week in Pool 6. A previously scheduled netting and capture operation using the Modified Unified Method (MUM) in Pools 5A, 6 and 8 will begin April 24. MUM is an adaptive process using boats or sound to herd carp into nets for removal. The DNR also continues to work with partners to assess other potential prevention and management tools, including experimental invasive carp deterrents now being tested for effectiveness.

