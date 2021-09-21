Early voting now open in county

Absentee – or early – voting opened in Aitkin County Friday, Sept. 17.
There are a limited number of questions on the local ballot, led by Aitkin Independent School District No. 1’s second attempt at a capital project levy (CPL).
Additionally, there is a special election for the Hill City School Board, with a pair of open seats. Both Rich Kingsley and Ronald Saxton are running unopposed.
Hill City Superintendent Pat Rendle said the two positions are open due to board resignations.
Aitkin School’s second attempt at a CPL is larger than last year’s attempt, which narrowly failed. The district is asking for $900,000 a year for 10 years.
However, the district has gone to lengths to explain the need for it. The district has cut more than $1.5 million from its operating budget over the last four years, including the much-discussed cut of an art teacher at Rippleside Elementary School.
“We have been stuck in a cycle of budget cuts because the state’s funding formula hasn’t kept up with inflation and declines in enrollment have produced less revenue,” said Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter. “Looking ahead, we are facing a deficit of $808,000 for the next school year.”
Stifter said that he has been asked what will happen if the CPL fails.
“The school board hasn’t made any decisions about how it will address the looming deficit without the levy,” Stifter said. “First, like other school districts across the state, about three-quarters of our operating budget goes to payroll for the teachers and staff that keep the district running. So, when we must cut hundreds of thousands of dollars from the budget, there’s no way to do so without cutting as many as eight to 12 positions.”
The district is also trying to manage an aging bus fleet and delaying capital projects whenever possible.
EARLY BALLOTING
The Aitkin County Auditor’s office is administering early/absentee voting for both the Aitkin and Hill City school districts.
Persons wishing to vote absentee should contact the auditor’s office by calling 218-927-7354 or by emailing auditor@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Once you have received and completed the ballot, those ballots must be returned by mail or in person by 3 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, to the auditor’s office – 307 Second St. NW, Rm. 121, Aitkin, MN 56431.
