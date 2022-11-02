East Central Regional Library (ECRL) was honored by the Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, Inc. on Oct. 3 with the 2022 Spirit of Community Award.
Lakes and Pines had this to say on award night: “ECRL is this year’s Spirit of Community Award winner for being an asset to the communities and individuals they serve and for their ongoing cooperation with Lakes and Pines. Their collaboration includes being drop-off sites for tax preparation, providing free space for Lakes and Pines staff to meet with people applying for MNsure and other programs, and helping market multiple outreach programs and services. ECRL is an essential community resource, inspiring residents to discover and explore possibilities to build and grow as individuals and as communities. ECRL is, and always has been, an essential part of the community and offers many free services. They are a great resource for people of lower-income by offering internet access, training for seniors to learn electronic devices, and free children’s programming, as well as access to books, videos, music, games, activities and book club check-out options too. The East Central Regional Library’s spirit of community is evident in everything they do and is appreciated by Lakes and Pines.”
Accepting plaque
Executive Director Carla Lydon, as well as staff from headquarters and the Cambridge, Princeton and Mora ECRL branches were in attendance at Lakes and Pines’ 58th annual meeting to accept the plaque on behalf of everyone at ECRL. Lydon said, “We are so honored to have been chosen for this award and look forward to continuing to share in Lakes and Pines’ mission ‘to change peoples’ lives, improve communities and make East Central Minnesota a better place to live for all.’”
For additional information on the free services and programs offered by East Central Regional Library, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram @ecrlmn.
