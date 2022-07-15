Reps. Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General.
The unanimous endorsement of Republican Party-endorsed Schultz by every incumbent Minnesota Republican member of Congress highlights the unity of Republican support for Schultz as the best candidate to defeat Keith Ellison in November.
“As a native of the Sixth Congressional District, Jim understands the challenges faced by our families and businesses. Jim will take the fight to Keith Ellison, and after he wins in November, I look forward to partnering together to deliver for our state,” said Emmer.
“Unlike Keith Ellison, Jim is committed to spending more time prosecuting criminals rather than Minnesota farmers and small business owners. Just like we successfully flipped a long-held DFL district from blue to red in 2020, Jim will win this year and take back the Minnesota Attorney General’s office for the first time in 50 years,” said Fischbach.
“As a longtime police officer, I value Jim’s commitment to supporting law enforcement and getting serious about addressing Minnesota’s skyrocketing violent crime. Moreover, unlike Keith Ellison, Jim is the Attorney General candidate supportive of our way of life in northern Minnesota. I am proud to endorse him,” Stauber added.
“I am truly honored to be endorsed by all three of our Republican members of Congress. Each of them is an outstanding leader both here in Minnesota as well as in the halls of Congress. I am humbled by their confidence in me as the best candidate to defeat Keith Ellison. Their endorsement serves to only further solidify the conservative grassroots activists and Republican voters behind my candidacy,” Schultz stated in announcing the endorsements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.