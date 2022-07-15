Four Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Technicians recently received the first Toby Rowan Memorial Scholarships to pursue paramedic licensure.
EMTs Tanya Eckhout, Garrison; Madison Hester, Deerwood; Kendra Kimball, Crosby and Asha Roberts, Brainerd, each received $1,000.
The scholarship fund was established last year to honor paramedic Toby Rowan of Fifty Lakes who died suddenly on Jan. 7, 2021, at age 47 while responding to a medical call. To continue his legacy, his family set up the scholarship fund in his honor. They also plan to hold fundraisers throughout the year.
“It is our goal to have Toby’s legacy live on through future paramedics,” said his widow Darcy Rowan, a surgical nurse at CRMC. She explained he found his calling later in life than some, but once he found it, he absolutely loved every second of being a paramedic.
Rowan worked at CRMC with honor and dedication to his patients and communities for five years. He also worked as a paramedic for Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia and was on a call for them when he died on duty. Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Honor Guard escorted his hearse through Crosby along with numerous EMS, police and fire officers from all over Minnesota. For paying the ultimate sacrifice, Rowan will be enshrined on the National EMS Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., on July 23.
Donations to the fund are being accepted to support students seeking paramedic licensure, with an emphasis on non-traditional students. Contributions will aid individuals like Rowan achieve their dreams of becoming a paramedic. Donations may be made to The Toby Rowan Memorial Scholarship at any Frandsen Bank & Trust location or at https://tobyrowanscholarship.org/.
