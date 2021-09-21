The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Sept. 16 that Enbridge Energy has been ordered to pay $3.32 million for failure to follow environmental law.
The fine is related to the breach of an artesian aquifer back in June, resulting in what the DNR calls “an unauthorized groundwater appropriation during the construction of the Line 3 Replacement Project near Enbridge’s Clearbrook Terminal.”
DNR’s civil enforcement orders require Enbridge to pay mitigation and penalty funds of $3.32 million. This includes a restoration order requiring $300,000 in initial mitigation funds to pay for the loss of groundwater resources, $250,000 for DNR monitoring of calcareous fen wetlands near the area of the aquifer breach and a $20,000 administrative penalty order – the maximum amount allowed under Minnesota state law.
The DNR has also ordered Enbridge to place $2,750,000 in escrow for restoration and mitigation of any damage to the calcareous fen wetlands. DNR will determine what restoration and mitigation is required.
The DNR’s restoration order also requires Enbridge to implement a restoration plan to stop the unauthorized groundwater flow within 30 days. The order requires the company to conduct additional groundwater and site monitoring and report the results, as well as to develop a Calcareous Fen Management Plan. Additionally, to ensure that violations haven’t occurred elsewhere, the DNR is requiring Enbridge to fund a re-inspection of any and all areas along the entire route where construction depths deviated from plans (as they did at the Clearbrook Terminal site).
Separately, the DNR has also referred this matter to the Clearwater County Attorney for criminal prosecution. The DNR has determined that Enbridge Energy violated Minnesota Statute 103G.141, subdivision 1, which makes it a crime to appropriate “waters of the state without previously obtaining a permit from the commissioner.”
The DNR identified the potential breach of the aquifer June 15, and started an investigation.
On July 8, Enbridge submitted a Groundwater Investigation Plan that the DNR approved in revised form on July 12. On August 15, using the results of the groundwater investigation, Enbridge submitted a Remedial Action Plan outlining actions needed to stop the groundwater flow conditions. The DNR approved this plan on Aug. 18.
Through Sept. 5, 2021, this violation has resulted in an estimated release of approximately 24.2 million gallons of groundwater from the aquifer. This water has been pumped from the trench, treated to remove sediment and released to a nearby wetland.
The piercing of the aquifer drew plenty of attention when it happened, with Line 3 opponents saying that there were numerous “frack-outs” that happened as a result of Enbridge’s drilling.
“Enbridge is a rogue corporation that caused the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history and has now damaged Minnesota’s most precious waters during construction of the Line 3 tar sands pipeline,” said Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth. “The Biden Administration would only be doing its basic due diligence by finally requiring a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) before any oil goes in this hurriedly-constructed new pipeline.”
Enbridge issued a statement late in the day Sept. 16 addressing the communication from the DNR.
“Enbridge has been working with the DNR since June to provide the required site information and approval of a corrective action plan which is currently being implemented,” said Juli Kellner, Enbridge communication specialist. “We share a strong desire to protect Minnesota waters and the environment and we are committed to restoration.”
Kellner also added, again, that the replacement of Line 3 is a needed modernization and safety replacement project, since it is replacing an aging pipeline structure.
However, many consider the project a done deal right now. The majority of the construction work on the Minnesota section of the pipeline is complete and the pipeline is expected to go into use in quarter four of this year.
The organization “Minnesotans for Line 3” issued a lengthy statement last week, saying that local communities have benefited from the construction of a much-needed renovation project.
The release quoted employees from several Minnesota companies, including Paul Gustafson, vice president of Gustafson & Goudge.
“This has been an amazing year and it has meant a lot to our company and employees to be part of this project,” Gustafson said. “The work was really great to be a part of and it helped our bottom line at a key time. Our workers were busy most of this year and now have more money and support for their families.”
