The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources took additional action Friday regarding the groundwater breach by Enbridge during the Line 3 Reconstruction Project.
The DNR issued initial enforcement actions Sept. 16, requiring Enbridge to implement a restoration plan to stop the unauthorized groundwater flow near the Clearbrook terminal.
Enbridge has made progress stopping the flow of water – which occurred during underwater drilling earlier this year – but has not completed the work.
As a result, the DNR issued what it called a “comprehensive enforcement resolution” to force Enbridge to comply with the actions issued Sept. 16.
To date, Enbridge has paid the $550,000 in initial mitigation and monitoring funds, as well as a non-forgivable $20,000 penalty.
The $2.75 million in escrow for any necessary fen restoration and mitigation has a Nov. 1 deadline and Enbridge will be held accountable for “any additional violations under DNR’s jurisdiction. This includes any violations identified through the independent inspection required in the September restoration order.”
Enbridge will also forgo any appeal of the Sept. 16 restoration order. The company has also paid another $40,000 to the state for groundwater lost in the last 30 days.
“The comprehensive enforcement resolution builds on our previous enforcement actions and ensures Enbridge is held fully accountable for the damages to Minnesota’s valued resources and violations of state law,” said DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen.
Enbridge Communications Specialist Juli Kellner issued a statement to the Aitkin Independent Age Monday.
“Enbridge is fully cooperating with the Minnesota DNR in correcting uncontrolled groundwater flows at Clearbrook, and is working with the DNR as two other locations are being evaluated,” Kellner said. “Enbridge is diligently implementing the steps required under the remedial action plan to address the issues at the Clearbrook site. Enbridge has also provided all information as required under the DNR’s Sept. 16 orders.
“The DNR and Enbridge will work to come to agreement on ongoing restoration, monitoring and mitigation,” she added. ‘In the meantime, Enbridge is moving forward with DNR approved restoration plans at Clearbrook and coordinating closely with the DNR at the other sites.
“Enbridge takes the protection of the environment seriously and we are dedicated to resolving this matter as quickly as possible.”
