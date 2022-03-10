On Feb. 28, 27-year old Buhl, Minnesota native, Erik Skahl had the oath of office administered to him by Hill City Mayor Sean Lathrop.
Skahl will start out having a patrol presence in the area and will be the regular liaison with Hill City’s school and civic groups.
Ron Saxton, the municipality’s director of public safety, said that Skahl showed up for his interview the day after he returned from deployment in Syria.
“We had a good number of applicants for our opencommunity police officer position,” Saxton said “But Erik seemed like a really good fit.”
Skahl graduated from Cherry High School and took a position as a corrections officer with St. Louis County for two years before his deployment with his U.S. Army National Guard unit.
When asked what made him apply for a job in Hill City, Skahl said, “I want to be a part of community policing, to help reestablish relationships with community members from school kids to business owners. We have to get back to a community policing model based on relationships.”
Skahl believes that model of policing works better in a smaller city, and Hill City fit that ideal. Skahl will continue to live in his current home in Hibbing and commute to work.
“I’m excited to be working for the Hill City Police Department,” he said.
Hill City has two other part-time community police officers and would eventually like to have four or five.
