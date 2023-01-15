The Escape the Vape Video Challenge, a youth vaping prevention video contest, is back for 2023. Minnesota middle and high school students are invited to create and submit a 30-second public service announcement (PSA) video to educate their peers on the dangers of e-cigarette use, also known as vaping. Submissions will be entered into a competition for cash prizes for both students and their schools.
Escape the Vape is a collaboration between a broad group of Minnesota organizations that are working to reduce youth e-cigarette use. The objective of this video contest is to engage youth to use their voices and inform their peers about the dangers of vaping. Last year, students in middle and high school submitted 160 PSA videos. This year, there is more swag and more cash prizes for students and schools that participate.
Allina Health’s Health Powered Kids and Change to Chill youth health initiatives are excited to partner on this year’s contest and promote engagement with youth about this topic.
“It’s time to talk about vaping with youth of all ages and important to do so without criticism or lecturing,” said Tamara Downs Schwei, Allina Health Community Health Improvement manager. “Escape the Vape helps young people become aware and spread the word about risks vaping poses to their physical and mental health, which furthers our shared goal of encouraging safer methods of coping with stress, anxiety, and other mental health concerns.”
According to recent data on e-cigarette use among Minnesota students, 14% of 11th grade students currently vape according to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey; 4% of 11th grade students vape daily.
“Even more troubling, our Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey data shows that 70% of students who vape are showing signs of nicotine dependence—like intolerable cravings, and 63% are having trouble quitting,” said Sharrilyn Helgertz, PhD, data scientist for the Minnesota Department of Health. “However, we’re encouraged to also find that half of students who use e-cigarettes want help to quit.” Minnesota teens can get free help to quit from My Life, My QuitTM by texting “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visiting MyLifeMyQuit.com.
Flavored commercial tobacco products appeal to youth. E-cigarettes come in thousands of flavors, and teens who use flavored e-cigarettes are more likely to keep using them. Recent data show that 9 out of 10 Minnesota teens who use e-cigarettes use flavored products.
“We know that kids use substances for different reasons that mainly fall into two categories – to have fun or to cope,” added Helgertz. “But research shows that vaping nicotine can burden teens with addiction and worsen their feelings of anxiety and depression.”
“The Escape the Vape Video Challenge is a great way for kids to learn and inform their peers about the dangers of vaping. This contest has taught me to think outside the box and get creative. From this I have gained many opportunities and my hope is that other kids can get inspired and make some real change in our community.” - Isabella Larson, 2022 Middle School winner.
Minnesota Youth can learn more about the Escape the Vape Video Challenge and submit their video at mnescapethevape.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.