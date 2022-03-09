Rob Farnsworth, Hibbing, announced his candidacy to represent District 7 as a Republican in the Minnesota State Senate.
“My wife and I grew up on the Iron Range and we chose to raise our children here. I am concerned about the lack of growth and opportunity for the next generation. My children have less job opportunities and fewer retail and entertainment choices than we had. We need to change this so our kids can have the option of staying here,” said Farnsworth.
Farnsworth, the son of a 33-year retired miner and is a licensed special education teacher. In the 2020 election, Farnsworth ran for a seat in House District 6A, coming within 30 votes of winning a seat not held by a Republican for over 60 years.
Why he is running again? Farnsworth said, “We have an opportunity to grow the Northland economy and contribute to our national economy. The Metro controlled DFL wants to end mining in our state, which effectively ends our way of life. The DFL of our parents’ and grandparents’ generations has been replaced by far left extremists. What remains is a party with no regard for our values or way of life. I’m running for office because the Northland is still worth fighting for.”
Why has he waited so long after redistricting to announce his candidacy? Farnsworth said, “The morning after the last election, when I appeared to have the lead, the first person to call and congratulate me was Senator Tomassoni. He probably doesn’t even realize how much that call meant to me. Waiting a while after the party honoring him is the least I can do to show my respect for Senator Tomassoni.”
Farnsworth lives in Hibbing with his wife Jamie and four children—Hannah, 13; Isaac, 12; Abigail, 9 and Samuel, 7.
