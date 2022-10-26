Palisade resident Barb Packer is a Palisade Assembly of God Church volunteer who organizes the church’s food shelf project.
Many volunteers have come together to assist in this project since November 2021.
The volunteers work in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank. Packer is able to order food each month so patrons of the food shelf can make complete and well-rounded meals. “I try to make sure they have a couple good meals,” said Packer. She said that on average the food shelf sees about 40 to 45 people come in each month to pick up the food at this point in time.
Packer was able to purchase a freezer with funds received from a grant. Frozen goods available include vegetables and meat. There are also refrigerator goods available. Volunteer Cathy was getting frozen goods for patrons and said, “They get some good food here.”
Local farmers/growers donate produce to the market on occasion. “We do get a lot of produce,” said Packer.
“We have volunteers who come in and put everything in boxes,” Packer said, “so it’s all ready to go.” People are encouraged to bring their boxes back so they may be refilled for the next month’s food shelf. People can either come inside or simply drive through to pick up food if they like. “We try to make it as convenient as possible,” she explained.
Volunteers are always welcome and donations can be accepted of food and/or funds. “One time we had someone donate hats and gloves,” said Packer.
There is an income eligibility requirement in order to receive help from the Palisade Food Shelf from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. “We don’t turn anybody away but there are guidelines,” said Packer.
Those who receive/participate in the following programs/services are eligible: MFIP (Minnesota Family Investment Program), Child Care Assistance, General Assistance, SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program), NAPS (Nutritional Assistance Program for Seniors), WIC (Women, Infants and Children), free and reduced breakfast/lunch, Head Start, Section 8, public housing, energy assistance and weatherization assistance.
If a household income is 300% or less than the Federal Povery Guidelines, the household also qualifies for food assistance from the food shelf.
The Palisade Food Shelf is open every third Tuesday of the month. For the time being, the hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. but Packer said some changes may be coming in the near future.
Palisade Assembly of God Church is located at 209 N Third Ave, Palisade, MN 56469. Those interested in volunteering or donating should contact Packer at 218-845-2726 or email palisadeassemblyofgod@gmail.com.
Other area food shelves
Aitkin Food Shelf: 218-927-2244; 102 NW Fourth St., Aitkin, MN, 56431 ; Wednesdays 10:30a.m.-3 p.m.
Hill City Area Food Shelf; Trinity Lutheran Church, 113 Lone Ave., Hill City, MN, 55748; third Saturday 8 a.m.-noon or by appointment.
McGregor Food Shelf; 95 Maddy St., McGregor, MN, 55760; second and fourth Wednesday of the month; 9 a.m.-noon.
St. James Emergency Food Shelf; 299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin, MN, 56431; Tuesday and Thursday noon-3 p.m.
Jacobson Food Shelf; Carmel Lutheran Church, 60346 240th Ave., Jacobson, MN, 55752; first and third Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
Community Food Shelf; First Lutheran Church, 107 Second St. SE, Aitkin, MN, 56431; second and fourth Thursday of each month; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (for emergencies on non-food shelf days call the church at 218-927-2028.
