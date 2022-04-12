Fire at Aitkin Tire

Longtime local business, the Aitkin Tire Shop (co-owned by Tom Evans and Betty Evans), suffered extensive interior damage after a fire that occurred April 2.
At 2:06 p.m., the Aitkin Fire Department received a call from Tom Evans. When Aitkin Fire Chief Brian Pisarek arrived on scene and assessed the fire growing inside the building, he decided to page Deerwood Fire Department for assistance.
The firefighters gained entry to the building and suppressed the fire that was going toward the ceiling/attic area. After fighting the blaze for an hour and a half, Pisarek released Deerwood. The Aitkin Fire Department remained on scene to make sure all flames had been suppressed. “When you have a commercial fire, you never know what you will be facing as far as equipment, chemicals, etc.,” said Pisarek.
“The firefighters performed an outstanding, progressive interior attack on the fire,” said Pisarek.
There has been an account set up at Members Cooperative Credit Union, 108 Minnesota Ave N., Aitkin, MN 56431, to help ease the financial burden. Checks should be made payable to Betty Evans and can be dropped off in person or mailed to Donation - Betty Evans Aitkin Tire Shop, at the credit union’s address.
At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.