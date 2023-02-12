First Call For Help (FCFH)is seeking a board member from the Aitkin County area.
First Call 2-1-1 is a free confidential information and referral service providing non-judgmental, active listening, connections to emergency mental health services and referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies.
Expectations:
• Uphold the mission and vision of FCFH
• Provide continuous networking opportunities for any of the serviced counties
• Provide financial oversight, budgeting and/or legal aid for the activities of FCFH
• Prepare annual goal setting and strategic planning
• Develop timelines and policies for all committees
• Develop relationships with program sponsors
• Identify current and new stakeholder groups
• Board members will also offer expertise on FCFH committees
• Time commitments for board members include monthly board meetings, monthly committee meetings, annual FCFH workshop (roughly three to five hours per month)
to apply
Interested persons can apply to be on the board of directors by going to https://firstcall211.net and scrolling to the bottom right, click on “Become a Board Member.” FCFH can also be contacted by email: info@firstcall211.net or call 888-812-4526.
First Call is open for calls 24 hours a day and can be reached by dialing 218-326-8565 or in Aitkin County dial 800-442-8565 or 211.
