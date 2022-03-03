Former Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent C. Lindgren announced his run for Senate District 10.
Lindgren said, “I am a 50-year resident of the district. I grew up in Morrison County, living in Mille Lacs for work. Having lived in the district for over 50 years, I understand the area and the people of the district.
“I’m excited to run for Senate and continue serving the people in that elected capacity,” Lindgren said. “I served Mille Lacs County for over 30 years as a deputy sheriff, D.A.R.E. instructor, civil defense director, welfare fraud investigator and criminal investigator all before being elected sheriff of Mille Lacs County in 2002. I served 16 years as sheriff until I retired from that position. I have the time, passion and experience to serve our communities in St. Paul in the Senate.”
“When first elected sheriff, I led my office through many challenges and changes not only to our operations but in the community. Under my leadership, the department collaborated with surrounding counties in drug task forces and created the Central Minnesota Auto Theft unit working with Benton, Stearns, Morrison, Crow Wing and Isanti counties with cooperation from the Department of Commerce. I understand the challenges that come with balancing law enforcement and keeping the peace with collaboration and experience that is relevant in today’s political and social climate. I know it’s important to run with a clear vision with goals and objectives for this district,” said Lindgren.
Lindgren currently lives on Platte Lake in Hillman, with his wife, Lisa.
Lindgren also works for the Department of Homeland Security with the Transportation Security Administration securing freedom of movement of people and commerce at the Brainerd International Airport.
Lindgren will be seeking the Republican Party endorsement.
