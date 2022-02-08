The McGregor Lakes Area Foundation (MLAF) is giving $9,835 to the following community organizations in 2022: McGregor ANGELS (Area Neighbors Giving Elderly Live-In Services), McGregor School District (two grants), McGregor Food Shelf, Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy and Riverwood Foundation McGregor Clinic.
The grant to McGregor ANGELS helps offer assistance to seniors age 60 and older at risk of losing independence to live safely in their homes. The school district grants will support the Big Sandy Water Institute and a pollinator science program. The McGregor Food Shelf grant will help provide nutritional support for up to 300 individuals a month. The Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy’s funds will provide three community feasts and pow wows. Funding to the Riverwood McGregor Clinic will purchase books for the Riverwood Reads Program, which gives a book to children aged birth-8 years at their well-child checkup visits.
Checks to these community organizations were presented in January.
This year’s McGregor Lakes Area Foundation funding brings the total support for McGregor area community organizations to $105,000 since the first grants in 2000.
The foundation’s mission is to support the greater McGregor lakes area through ongoing education and annual grants to non-profit organizations that focus on ecological, educational, environmental, and social areas. Grants are provided to organizations that demonstrate a clear commitment to the sustainability and long-term viability of the lakes community.
The foundation was formed in 1992 as the Big Sandy Lake Foundation. In 2016, the foundation’s name was changed to the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation to reflect the foundation’s mission of supporting community-wide organizations. MLAF funds are invested and managed by the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.
The foundation holds an annual event/fundraiser each August to promote the work of the organization and connect community members interested in learning more about MLAF’s mission and goals. This year’s event was hosted by The Craft House on Lake Minnewawa.
A launch of the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation website at mlafmn.org helps to spread the word about the foundation’s history, contributions to the McGregor lakes area, and includes a Give Now button that links people to Grand Rapids Community Foundation, the foundation’s fiscal agent.
Contact the MLAF if you’d like to learn more, or if you have questions about a charitable tax deductible gift. You can also make your gift directly via the Grand Rapids Community Foundation (www.gracf.org) by clicking on the “Donate Now” button and then click on “Donate to a Fund” to search for “McGregor Lakes Area Foundation.”
If you are interested in joining the advisory committee contact Curt Sparks, chairperson, 612-616-6438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.