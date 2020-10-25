Foundation support key for LLCC’s future

Long Lake Conservation Center is in a state of torpor now and for the rest of the school year, according to Aitkin County Land Commissioner Rich Courtemanche.
Courtemanche addressed Natural Resources Advisory Committee members at their annual field day Oct. 12.
According to the LLCC website, “Torpor is a survival strategy used by animals in the winter. Unlike true hibernation, torpor allows animals, like bears, to conserve energy yet stay alert enough to access resources when needed, evade danger and make quick decisions.”
Courtemanche told committee members that the center has forfeited more than $1 million in revenue already by being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. County commissioners are thinking creatively about how to leverage LLCC assets to continue to bring in income – and keep the center maintained and ready to reopen when the time is right.
Options being pursued include additional distance learning options, renting out buildings to other groups and hosting modified gatherings outdoors and with catering options that don’t involve food prep in the center’s dining hall.
Following up on that same theme, Long Lake Conservation Foundation Chair Bob Marcum spoke about the need to support the foundation, which is LLCC’s non-profit partner.
Marcum spoke about the need for more people to become members of the foundation, and both he and NRAC Chair Bob Lake encouraged members to choose the lifetime member option to join the foundation. The Long Lake Foundation is linked from the center’s web page at www.longlakecc.org.
In place of the usual trail ride or other outdoor field trip, committee members enjoyed time outdoors at LLCC after their meeting.
Soil and Water Conservation District private lands forester Kyle Fredrickson demonstrated the drone that Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District purchased recently. Fredrickson and a second SWCD forester are licensed drone operators and can use the drone to save time and money involved in viewing county lands, land sales, buffer law compliance, trail conditions, flooding and other routine tasks.
