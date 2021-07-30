On July 13, John Welle, Aitkin County Engineer, presented the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners with an updated 5-year bridge replacement plan for the county. The plan will be part of the state’s 2022-2026 Capital Road Improvement Program.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation requires every county to update its plans in order to accurately estimate the amount of funding needed for the Local Bridge Replacement Program statewide.
The plan includes bridge number 88100, Aitkin CSHA 11; bridge number 01508, Aitkin CSAH 5; bridge number 01509, Aitkin CSAH 5; bridge number 7375 Aitkin CH 54; bridge number L5965, 210th Lane, Pliny Township; and bridge number N/A, 420th Avenue, Farm Island Township. The bridges chosen have been identified as high priority and in greatest need. (Not all bridges that need repair, rehabilitation or removal are represented here as some have already been budgeted for in years past.)
The total cost of the project is estimated at $2,995,000, of which $1,125,000 will come from State-Aid Funds, $495,000 will come from the Town Bridge Funds, $170,000 will come from Local Funds and $1,205,000 will come from the Local Bridge Replacement Program Funds.
The funds will cover the replacement, rehabilitation or removal of bridges.
