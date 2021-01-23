The city of Garrison is coming up short on applications for participation in the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority Housing Rehabilitation program.
The item was discussed at the Jan. 12 meeting of the Garrison City Council, where it was revealed that the city had applicants in the single digits.
“We only had six or seven applications for home improvements,” said Mayor Loren Larson. “They’d like about 12. It’s sad to not take advantage of roughly $300,000 that would be available to us.”
There will be a public hearing with John Schommer of the HRA at the February meeting of the council.
ANNUAL AUDIT
The council heard the review of its 2020 audit.
The audit, performed by CliftonLarsonAllen, showed that the city is acting properly in its financial accounts. The audit lasted two days.
“Everything was just fine,” Larson said, adding that is the case normally for the city. “The city is in good financial standing.”
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief Bruce Breun reported that the fire department responded to 262 calls in 2020 – up 23 calls from 2019 and establishing another new yearly record.
Breun said that he would normally report on major accomplishments of the year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “2020 was not a normal year by any stretch of the imagination.”
He added that the department applied for a federal grant to help defer some of the costs of personal protective equipment, adding that costs have risen tremendously and supply is sometimes limited.
The fire department also had two firefighters retire in 2020, and has not been able to hire replacements. Any applicants should contact the department at 320-692-4882.
DONATIONS
The Garrison Fire Department received a $2,000 donation from Gregory Preusse and $50 from Deerwood Bank for help with “the fight against COVID-19” and a monthly cash donation from Light of the Cross Lutheran Church, the amount of which was not detailed.
ADMINISTRATIVE FEES
The city changed none of its administrative fees for 2021, but Larson said the city will be looking into the “transient” fee for merchants, and potentially reduce it.
Right now, the merchant permits for the city are $200 annually for peddlers, solicitors and transients, but Larson said the board is discussing that may be excessive for someone coming into Garrison for a single day.
