Garter Snake

“If you see garter snakes, unpack those shorts and T-shirts, because garter snakes are cold-blooded, they don’t venture out of the hibernacula until they are certain that the temperatures and directness of the sun are sufficient for survival. They can’t afford a mistake,” said Long Lake Conservation Center Manager Dave McMillan.

 Long Lake Conservation Center

Spring is here. It is the time of year when things begin to awaken and blossom. This includes snakes.

Palisade’s Long Lake Conservation Center (LLCC) Manager Dave McMillan said, “Long Lake Conservation Center has spotted individual garter snakes out and about during the last couple of weeks, but Monday was the first day that numbers of snakes emerged from the hibernacula to sun themselves. This is a sure sign that spring weather is on its way.”

