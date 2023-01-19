Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses.
The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota.
“This bipartisan legislation will make tax filing easier and provide tax cuts to students and businesses across Minnesota,” said Walz. “We are working swiftly and collaboratively to deliver on things that will lower costs for families. I’m grateful to our partners in the legislature who wasted no time getting this done for Minnesota.”
Areas of tax cuts in the new law
include:
• Exempting student loan forgiveness from state taxes
Currently, loan forgiveness is exempt from income for only limited situations. This provision exempts most types of student loan forgiveness from income for most reasons effective for taxable years 2021-2025.
• Tax cuts for businesses impacted by pandemic
The bill provides tax cuts for businesses receiving Shuttered Venue Operator Grants. The program requirements are targeted to live theater and performing arts organizations that suffered reductions in revenue due to COVID-related closures.
An exclusion from income is also provided for emergency loan and grant assistance programs that were enacted by the federal government, including forgiveness of Economic Injury Disaster Loans for impacts of COVID-19, Restaurant Revitalization grants and additional loan assistance programs of the Small Business Association.
Guidance for
affected
taxpayers
Revenue will update affected 2022 forms and instructions and work with certified tax software providers to update their products. These updates will be made prior to the opening of the 2022 tax filing season.
What do taxpayers need to do before filing 2022 tax returns?
Taxpayers filing electronically should install the latest updates for their tax software before filing their 2022 tax returns. Taxpayers filing by paper should use the newly updated forms and instructions posted to the revenue website.
What do taxpayers need to do if their 2017 through 2021 tax returns are affected by this legislation?
Minnesotans can find out what is included in the new legislation on the Revenue website. If this legislation impacts one’s prior year tax returns, taxpayers will need to amend their return to get the additional tax benefits. Taxpayers can amend their return themselves or consult with a tax professional.
