Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. 

The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota.

