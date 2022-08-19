Beef Princess 2023

Raija Gustin, right, was crowned as the 2023 Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association Beef Princess by outgoing princess, Maggie Borden.

 Sharon Dotzler

Raija Gustin was crowned as the new Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Beef Princess during the 2023 CMCA Beef Show at the Aitkin County Fair.

Raija is the daughter of Tiffany and T.J. Gustin and will be a senior at Aitkin High School and completing her second year at Central Lakes College this fall. She is the president of the Aitkin FFA Chapter and the Pilots of Clear Lake 4-H Club, as well as youth director of the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association. In 2023 she will graduate with her high school diploma as well as an A.S. in biology with an honors program certificate. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.