Raija Gustin was crowned as the new Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Beef Princess during the 2023 CMCA Beef Show at the Aitkin County Fair.
Raija is the daughter of Tiffany and T.J. Gustin and will be a senior at Aitkin High School and completing her second year at Central Lakes College this fall. She is the president of the Aitkin FFA Chapter and the Pilots of Clear Lake 4-H Club, as well as youth director of the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association. In 2023 she will graduate with her high school diploma as well as an A.S. in biology with an honors program certificate.
She plans to go to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for a four-year degree and apply to the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine to be a small and large animal vet. She currently works at Riverwood Healthcare Center as a nursing assistant, with the hope that the skills she learns there will help in her future career. Other hobbies and interests include outdoor activities, especially trapshooting, fly fishing and hunting.
Gustin’s passion for the beef industry started in 2015 when she leased a heifer from Kevin and Carol Hoge to show at the county fair. It didn’t exactly go according to plan, but she loved it and brought the same cow back the following year as a cow-calf pair. In 2018, at the age of 13, she bought her own Shorthorn heifer at the Minnesota Beef Expo. She had her bred the next summer and had a bull calf in June 2020.
Unfortunately, the cow was diagnosed with lympoma and died that fall. As heartbreaking as that was, she couldn’t let that be the end of her journey in the beef industry. The same year she applied for the NILE Merit Heifer Program out of Billings, Montana and was chosen to receive a Hereford heifer and also purchased a bred Shorthorn heifer. Her herd consists of three head today and she looks forward to continuing to grow that herd.
Gustin said, “I have dreamed of wearing the Beef Princess crown since the very first year I showed a heifer. I saw the princess at the show and knew that I would be wearing the crown and leather sash when I was old enough. The time has finally come, and I couldn’t be more excited to be an ambassador for the beef industry as I serve and represent the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association as Beef Princess.”
