The Mississippi Headwaters Board wrote a letter of support to Rep. Pete Stauber requesting that a land exchange occur in Itasca County between two parcels of land owned by a private citizen and the Chippewa National Forest (CNF).
Protecting land on or near the Mississippi River is a role of the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB), and sometimes that involves the MHB board working with legislative members. In June 2021, a private citizen purchased 34 acres of land and 1,100 feet of shoreline on Lake Winnibigoshish adjacent to CNF lands and wanted to exchange that parcel with another parcel owned by the CNF located further away from the lake.
The MHB wrote a letter of support to Stauber and CNF Forest Supervisor Michael Stansberry because their Comprehensive Plan supports increasing public land holdings along the Mississippi River and Headwaters lakes through land exchanges with willing private landowners.
If the land exchange is approved, this action will protect the natural and recreational values of Lake Winnibigoshish and Mississippi River while providing continuity to the existing CNF lands within the area.
