The city hall in Hill City has reopened after being generally closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City hall has continued to operate throughout the pandemic, setting up a drive-up with the former Woodland Bank building. However, the public was not allowed in the building for about six months.
“We just ask that people sign in for tracking,” said Mayor Lonnie Lee. He said social distancing rules are enforced, as are mask and shield policies.
“We’ve never had a problem being overrun with people,” he said.
In other news from the Feb. 9 Hill City Council meeting:
• The city council decided at the meeting to solicit bids to move forward with the renovation of city hall, which is the former Woodland Bank building.
Lee said that the work had been decided on since before he took office, and the city is looking at new flooring and carpeting, painting the walls in the building and upgrading the exterior.
The city is also looking at the purchase of a digital sign for the building.
